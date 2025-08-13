Watch CBS News
Local News

Fontana police arrest "rogue" mini-biker for riding against traffic, running through stop signs

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Fontana police shared a video of an interesting arrest in earlier August, when they took what they called a "rogue" mini-bike rider into custody. 

It happened on Aug. 7, when officers crossed paths with the unidentified rider. They said that he was riding without a license, with no helmet and with "absolutely no regard for traffic safety."

"This daredevil zipped onto sidewalks, rode against traffic, and blew through traffic signals like they didn't exist," said a Facebook post from FPD

When officers caught up with the suspect, they said he "wasn't exactly in the mood to cooperate."

Video, overlaid with scenes from the comedy film "Nacho Libre," shows one of the officers picking the person up by his shoulders, carrying him across the lane of a gas station and into the back of a patrol vehicle. 

"In the spirit of keeping things safe and avoiding any use of force, our officers graciously assisted him in achieving his lifelong dream of flight," the post said. 

It's unclear what charges the rider faced, but officers reminded the public to wear helmets and never driver or ride without a license. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue