Fontana police arrest "rogue" mini-biker for riding against traffic, running through stop signs

Fontana police shared a video of an interesting arrest in earlier August, when they took what they called a "rogue" mini-bike rider into custody.

It happened on Aug. 7, when officers crossed paths with the unidentified rider. They said that he was riding without a license, with no helmet and with "absolutely no regard for traffic safety."

"This daredevil zipped onto sidewalks, rode against traffic, and blew through traffic signals like they didn't exist," said a Facebook post from FPD.

When officers caught up with the suspect, they said he "wasn't exactly in the mood to cooperate."

Video, overlaid with scenes from the comedy film "Nacho Libre," shows one of the officers picking the person up by his shoulders, carrying him across the lane of a gas station and into the back of a patrol vehicle.

"In the spirit of keeping things safe and avoiding any use of force, our officers graciously assisted him in achieving his lifelong dream of flight," the post said.

It's unclear what charges the rider faced, but officers reminded the public to wear helmets and never driver or ride without a license.