Fontana food truck owner arrested after investigation reveals 2 pounds of meth, firearms
A business owner in Fontana was arrested last month after a narcotics investigation revealed that food wasn't the only thing being sold out of his food truck.
On Sept. 25, investigators with Fontana Police Department's gang unit conducted a narcotics investigation at the "My Boy'z Hibachi" food truck, located in the 15700 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a post on X from the department.
During their investigation, detectives served a search warrant on the premises and found two pounds of methamphetamine as well as several firearms.
The owner of the food truck, 22-year-old Fontana man Jessie Robles, was arrested after the discovery was made.
Police ask anyone who may know more regarding drug sales from the food truck to contact them at (909) 350-7700.