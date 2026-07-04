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San Bernardino County firefighters battling Beech Fire in Fontana

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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San Bernardino County firefighters battled a brush fire that broke out in Fontana on Saturday night. 

The blaze was reported at around 8:30 p.m. near the 11000 block of Teaberry Court, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. 

In an update posted to X, crews said that the fire, which they dubbed the Beech Fire, had burned about five acres of medium brush and was burning uphill at a medium rate of spread. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

No injuries have been reported, and it's unclear if any homes were placed under evacuation order or warning as of 9:30 p.m.

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