Florida traveling nurse looking for help retrieving stolen trailer, dog in Los Feliz

A traveling nurse from Florida is asking for the public's health after her camper and beloved dog were stolen in Los Feliz over the weekend.

The woman was in California to work at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

A tan 1970's model camper, owned by Mason Gray, was snatched near 4443 Sunset Drive in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gray's dog, Bexley, was in the trailer at the time it was stolen. Bexley is 6-years-old and currently missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD.