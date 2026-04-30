Flooding forces DMV to close San Pedro office

Flooding forced the DMV's San Pedro office to close until further notice.

"The health and safety of team members and customers is the DMV's top priority," DMV wrote in a statement. "The department apologizes for any inconvenience the closure has caused."

Officials told customers to go to the following three DMV locations for in-office services:

Torrance: 1785 W. 220th St. (6 miles from the San Pedro office)

Long Beach: 3700 E. Willow St. (12 miles from the San Pedro office)

Compton: 2111 S. Santa Fe Ave. (15 miles from the San Pedro office)

DMV said driving test appointments will only be honored at the Torrance office. All other appointments will be honored at all three locations.

Officials urged visitors to try DMV's website before visiting any of the locations.

"Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices," DMV wrote.

The DMV lists the online services available on its website. Customers can renew their driver's licenses and vehicle registrations online. The DMV also offers a service advisor function to help people find everything that can be completed online.