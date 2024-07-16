Flooding causes Pasadena Senior Center to shut down

Plumbers are the only people allowed inside the Pasadena Senior Center Tuesday after a major leak flooded the building yesterday.

"All of our drains started to gurgle, all of them," said Akila Gibbs, the center's executive director.

The temporary closure of the nonprofit has left many in the community without vital resources and support. The decades-old, donor-supported organization provides critical services and food to seniors.

Mattie Lou Osborn had to call for a ride to take her back to Duarte after learning about the closure.

"This is my second home, for 20 years almost," Osborn said.

Gibbs tried to help in any way she could for those who showed up unaware of the closure Tuesday morning, such as 88-year-old Hazel Anne Tibbs.

"They are just so giving, compassionate," Tibbs said.

Gibbs said the center is open year-round and rarely closes. It typically helps 350 people a day.

"Really sad we are closed today," Gibbs said. "We're sad that people can't come here to eat. People come here that is their only meal of the day.

Linda and her caregiver were given a bottle of water and sent on their way.

"We were going to have a little lunch," Linda said.

Aside from the plumbing issue, the Senior Center relies on donations. This closure leaves many who work their worried about the challenges that could come with keeping the place up and running.

"We are running out of funding and we really need more support to keep the doors open," Gibbs said.

The city leases the building to the nonprofit for free. As the day wore on, it quickly became clear how even the temporary closure had a huge impact on the most vulnerable in the community, some of whom were just seeking relief from the blistering temperatures.

Gibbs hopes to reopen the center as soon as Wednesday,

"The people in Pasadena really depend on us," she said.