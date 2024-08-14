"Flood gates about to open": LA City Council aims to prohibit RV parking in residential areas

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday advanced efforts to address recreational vehicles being used as housing across LA.

The council voted unanimously in favor of a motion introduced by Eunisses Hernandez, Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez, calling for reports back on the effectiveness of the city's current Oversized Vehicle Ordinance and data on the overall impact of RVs in restricted areas.

The efforts by the councilmembers are aimed at identifying areas where RVs would be prohibited, while also exploring parking locations where the big vehicles might be allowed.

The city is also exploring a permitting system for RVs, assessing the feasibility and cost of waste pumping services, enforcing against so-called "van-lords," and implementing rehousing pilot programs.

Hernandez had attempted to move forward her motion with an amendment aimed at establishing a task force to lead a "holistic conversation" and identify solutions addressing RV encampments -- led by health experts, residents and other stakeholders.

"We keep doing the same things over and over and over again, and expecting different results," Hernandez said. "We keep responding to harm after it happens. We keep responding to abuse after it happens. This will help us get more information."

However, the councilwoman's amendment failed in a 4-10 vote. Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Heather Hutt backed Hernandez. Councilwoman Nithya Raman was absent during the vote.

Council members also advanced a motion spearheaded by Councilwoman Traci Park, who is calling for city-wide program to prohibit RV parking in residential areas, commercial corridors and other "sensitive uses." Several city departments are expected to provide reports back on that motion as well.

"The crisis in front of us today is urgent," Park said. "The last thing we need is another committee, another commission or another task force over multiple years to tell us what we already know -- that these RVs are unsafe, unsanitary and causing irreparable harm in our communities."

The councilwoman warned of a "flood gate" that's about to open in the city. She added, "We are six weeks post-Grants Pass, and we haven't adjusted a single policy in the city of Los Angeles to account for what other communities in California and beyond are doing in response ... or what's being done in response to the governor's recent order."

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities can regulate and issue penalties for camping on public land. A month later, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state agencies to take down homeless encampments -- though cities ultimately have a say on encampment removal.

Park's motion -- seconded by Council President Paul Krekorian, Bob Blumenfield, Yaroslavsky and Imelda Padilla -- was moved forward with little to no debate. Several city departments are expected to provide reports back on the following:

-- locations in each council district where oversized vehicle dwellings can park on the public right of way, outside of residential areas, commercial corridors and other sensitive uses;

-- a permit requirement, free of charge, to participate in the program;

-- provision of shower and restroom services, similar to the city's Mobile Pit Stop/Shower Stop program;

-- regular sanitation services, including waste disposal and trash collection;

-- provision of wrap-around services and safety; and

-- changes to the city's Municipal Code that may be required.

According to the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, unhoused individuals using RVs as dwellings increased to 6,845 from 6,814 in 2023 across the county. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which conducts the count annually, reported some 13,549 individuals experiencing homelessness in their vehicles in 2024, representing a decrease compared to 14,096 individuals experiencing homelessness in their vehicles last year.

"In partnership with the city and county of Los Angeles, we are already implementing culturally tailored encampment resolution efforts with promising results. We are encouraged by the reduction in unsheltered homelessness of 10.4% in the city and 5.1% in the county, noted in the region's most recent Homeless Count," LAHSA said in a statement. "Most importantly, these reductions corresponded with increases in sheltered homelessness and a record number of permanent housing placements, indicating that we are on the right track in adhering to a best practice approach."

"LAHSA also acknowledges and is committed to addressing the disproportionate representation of Black and Latino Angelenos impacted by homelessness. LAHSA is not involved when enforcement occurs to preserve the relationship-building efforts of the staff, which is a critical step to bringing people inside," the statement continued.