Flash flood warnings issued in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for some areas in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Meteorologists issued the advisory for communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, including Lake Arrowhead, Blue Jay and Cedar Glen, until 4 p.m. The NWS also issued a broader flash flood warning for the communities near Lucerne Valley until 4:45 p.m.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for Big Bear City and Big Bear Lake, but those expired at 3:15 p.m.

About 28,000 people will be affected by these advisories, according to the NWS.

In L.A. County, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning in the San Gabriel Mountains, west of Mount Baldy. It will last until 6 p.m.

This advisory will affect fewer people than the warnings in San Bernardino County, a little more than 60 people.

The NWS recommended that anyone in the advisory areas to move to higher ground and to move away from a burn scar area quickly. Residents should avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

The NWS also issued a special weather statement for strong winds in Ventura County, until 3:30 p.m., and communities near Covina, Glendora and San Dimas, until 4 p.m.