Flash flood warning issued for part of western Ventura County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for part of western Ventura County Wednesday night.

It started at about 9:35 p.m. and will last until 12:30 a.m. Meteorologists believe 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area and expect .75 inches to 1 inch more to fall within the next hour.

Past the first hour, officials believe an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall in the area. Flash flooding is imminent or already happening, according to the NWS.

The locations in Ventura County include

West Ventura

Montecito

Carpinteria

La Conchita

Meiners Oaks

Lake Casitas

Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Solimar Beach