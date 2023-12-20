Flash flood warning issued for part of western Ventura County
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for part of western Ventura County Wednesday night.
It started at about 9:35 p.m. and will last until 12:30 a.m. Meteorologists believe 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area and expect .75 inches to 1 inch more to fall within the next hour.
Past the first hour, officials believe an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall in the area. Flash flooding is imminent or already happening, according to the NWS.
The locations in Ventura County include
- West Ventura
- Montecito
- Carpinteria
- La Conchita
- Meiners Oaks
- Lake Casitas
- Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Solimar Beach
