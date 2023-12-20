Watch CBS News
Flash flood warning issued for part of western Ventura County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for part of western Ventura County Wednesday night.

It started at about 9:35 p.m. and will last until 12:30 a.m. Meteorologists believe 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area and expect .75 inches to 1 inch more to fall within the next hour. 

Past the first hour, officials believe an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall in the area. Flash flooding is imminent or already happening, according to the NWS. 

The locations in Ventura County include 

  • West Ventura
  • Montecito
  • Carpinteria
  • La Conchita 
  • Meiners Oaks
  • Lake Casitas
  • Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Solimar Beach
Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:57 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

