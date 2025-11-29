Flagg scores season-high 35 and Thompson rallies Mavericks past Clippers 114-110

Cooper Flagg had a season-high 35 points and Klay Thompson scored 17 of his 23 in the fourth quarter to rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Thompson hit four 3-pointers in the final period, his final one putting Dallas ahead for good with 1:51 left. He shot 6 of 10 from long distance overall as the Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak.

Playing his 20th career game, Flagg went 13 for 22 from the field. The top pick in this year's NBA draft also grabbed eight rebounds. Naji Marshall added 18 points and eight boards for Dallas, and Brandon Williams had 14 points and seven assists.

The Mavericks (6-15) scored 20 points off 18 Clippers turnovers.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points and eight rebounds. James Harden added 29 points, 11 assists and eight boards for the Clippers, who dropped their fourth consecutive game. John Collins scored 21 and Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 11 boards.

Los Angeles (5-15) has lost seven straight at the Intuit Dome since beating New Orleans 126-124 on Halloween night.