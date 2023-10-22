FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine closes its doors permanently

FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine has closed permanently.

The outdoor venue held its last and final concert Saturday, which featured the Zac Brown Band. It had been opened since 2017, replacing the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater after its 36-year run.

In a statement to news outlets, Live Nation said the venue was intended to be a temporary location until a permanent venue could be developed by the city. It was meant to continue the tradition of outdoor concerts in Irvine in the interim.

"However, this doesn't make saying goodbye any easier," Live Nation added. "Due to FivePoint residential development, there will no longer be road access or parking for the venue, making fan and production logistics unfeasible."

Over the years, the venue was known to book top-notch talent including Brad Paisley, the Zac Brown Band, Santana, Third Eye Blind, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and others.

Live Nation says it is looking at options to bringing another venue to broader OC, but also remains willing to work with the city of Irvine to do so.