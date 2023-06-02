Five people injured, including child, during three-car crash in Westlake

Child among five injured in grisly three-car crash in Westlake

Child among five injured in grisly three-car crash in Westlake

Child among five injured in grisly three-car crash in Westlake

Five people were injured, including a child, in a three-car collision in Westlake on Friday.

Three of the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

The circumstances leading up the crash remain unclear, though first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Alvarado Street at around 2:45 p.m. after learning of the incident.

One of the other victims in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment and the fifth reportedly left the scene, according to LAFD.

No further information was provided by authorities.