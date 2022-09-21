Watch CBS News
Five-acre brush fire burning in Shadow Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire was burning Wednesday in about five acres of brush in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles.

Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was burning uphill, with winds of about 8 mph reported in the area, according to the LAFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 1:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

