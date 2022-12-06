First look at the Donate Life Rose Parade float

Preparations for the Rose Parade are under way in Irwindale, and the Donate Life float, a mainstay of the parade, is getting ready for the big day.

This will be the 20th year of participation for Donate Life, and its a chance to share its cause -- the power of organ, eye and tissue donation, with donors and recipients working together to support one another.

The centerpiece of the float is a Chinese street dragon, symbolizing great power and a sign of good fortune and strength. The colorful dragon weaves through flowering trees, lanterns and fans, and will include 44 faces of those who have given the gift of life. The street dragon will be supported on poles by living donors, and surrounded by organ, eye and tissue recipients, whose lives have been transformed thanks to the donors.

Flowers, seeds and bark will go on the float a few days before the parade on January 2.

Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.