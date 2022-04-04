Watch CBS News

First game at Dodger Stadium this year will continue Freeway Series between Dodgers, Angels

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play at Dodger Stadium for the first time this year, facing off with the Angels in the second game of the three-game Freeway Series.

Julio Urias is scheduled to start for the Dodgers, with fellow left-hander Jose Suarez starting for the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

The series started a week later than originally planned after being delayed by Major League Baseball's lockout of its players. The lockout ended March 11, when a new five-year labor agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association was ratified by the players' union and MLB.

The Angels kicked off the series with a 5-1 victory Sunday at Angel Stadium. The series concludes Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, ahead of MLB's Opening Day on Thursday.

The Angels will open its regular season Thursday against the defending American League champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, while the Dodgers will open their season Friday, at Colorado.

First published on April 4, 2022 / 12:34 PM

City News Service contributed to this report.

