Firefighters working to rescue trapped person in Pacoima

The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to rescue a person after a cinder block wall collapsed Wednesday, trapping one individual and injuring another.

It happened around 9:17 a.m. in the 10000 block of Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima, between homes in the area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that one person had been trapped beneath the fallen wall, while another individual sustained injuries from the incident. The injured person complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital.

The trapped patient has remained conscious throughout the incident, firefighters said. The victim is being extricated with specialized technical equipment.

LAFD works to rescue a person trapped under a collapsed cinder block wall. KCAL News

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)