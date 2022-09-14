Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday.

It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m.

It was unclear how the person got into the water hole. However, firefighters said the confined space rescue was a recovery mission due to the person being underwater for too long.

Officials said it is possible a broken water line may have been involved.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)