Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday.
It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m.
It was unclear how the person got into the water hole. However, firefighters said the confined space rescue was a recovery mission due to the person being underwater for too long.
Officials said it is possible a broken water line may have been involved.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
