Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday. 

It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m. 

It was unclear how the person got into the water hole. However, firefighters said the confined space rescue was a recovery mission due to the person being underwater for too long. 

Officials said it is possible a broken water line may have been involved. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 14, 2022 / 12:37 PM

