Man injured in East Hollywood apartment fire

By Danielle Radin

One man was injured and a third-floor apartment damaged by flames in an East Hollywood apartment building Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in a modern four-story building at 1545 N. Hobart Blvd., east of Western Avenue and just south of Hollywood Boulevard, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey. The ground floor was for parking.

Firefighters had the flames out in 19 minutes, Humphrey added.

Paramedics took one man to a hospital in undetermined condition for treatment of an unspecified injury, he said.

Firefighters were searching the smoky hallways for two missing dogs and guiding some occupants out while others sheltered in place, Humphrey said. The two dogs were found by firefighters and appear to be unharmed. 

First published on January 13, 2024 / 8:18 PM PST

