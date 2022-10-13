Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said.
The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley.
According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was well- involved.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.