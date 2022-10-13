Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. 

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley.

According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was well- involved. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.