Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said.

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley.

According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was well- involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

