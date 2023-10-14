Firefighters respond to house fire in Highland Park

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are working to put out flames showing from the second floor of a two-story home under construction in the 4700 block of East Charters Avenue in Highland Park, according to the LAFD's Nicholas Prange.

The fire broke out around 4:28 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)