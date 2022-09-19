Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley
The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a Greater Alarm structure fire in Sun Valley.
The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday The one-story structure is located at 8557 North San Fernando Road in Sun Valley.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
