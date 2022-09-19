Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a Greater Alarm structure fire in Sun Valley.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday The one-story structure is located at 8557 North San Fernando Road in Sun Valley. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 18, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

