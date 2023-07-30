Firefighters respond to brush fire in Running Springs

A roughly five-acre fire was burning in the San Bernardino National Forest off Highway 330 in Running Springs Sunday, according to firefighters.

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. The Flat Fire is a 2nd alarm fire, with approximately 12 fire engines responding.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)