Firefighters respond to brush fire in Running Springs

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A roughly five-acre fire was burning in the San Bernardino National Forest off Highway 330 in Running Springs Sunday, according to firefighters. 

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. The Flat Fire is a 2nd alarm fire, with approximately 12 fire engines responding. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 3:44 PM

