Firefighters respond to brush fire in Irwindale

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that has burned about three acres of vegetation, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 15500 block of East Arrow Highway at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area in Irwindale. 

Around 4:12 p.m. firefighters tweeted that forward progress on the Santa Fe Fire was stopped at three acres. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on August 7, 2023 / 3:59 PM

