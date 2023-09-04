Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Hollywood, residents evacuated

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are responding to a fire on the second floor of a more than 11,000-square-foot, 20-unit, two-story apartment building at 5603 W. Lexington Ave. in Hollywood, according to the LAFD's Brian Humphrey. Residents are being evacuated.

The fire broke out around 5:28 p.m. Sunday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 3, 2023 / 6:13 PM

