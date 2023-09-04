Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Hollywood, residents evacuated
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are responding to a fire on the second floor of a more than 11,000-square-foot, 20-unit, two-story apartment building at 5603 W. Lexington Ave. in Hollywood, according to the LAFD's Brian Humphrey. Residents are being evacuated.
The fire broke out around 5:28 p.m. Sunday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
