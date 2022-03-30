Watch CBS News

Firefighters rescue man who fell 30-feet in Westwood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Fire Department units are transporting a man who fell about 30 feet from a rooftop of a building located on S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Westwood.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The male was secured to a backboard as firefighters established a litter basket operation to safely bring him to the ground and take him to the hospital. 

The identity of the patient has not been released. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on March 30, 2022 / 2:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.