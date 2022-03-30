Firefighters rescue man who fell 30-feet in Westwood

Los Angeles Fire Department units are transporting a man who fell about 30 feet from a rooftop of a building located on S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Westwood.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The male was secured to a backboard as firefighters established a litter basket operation to safely bring him to the ground and take him to the hospital.

The identity of the patient has not been released. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)