Firefighters rescue injured woman hiking from Griffith Park
Firefighters with the Los Angles Fire Department rescued a female hiker who suffered an unspecified "lower extremity" injury at Griffith Park.
The call came in at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the LAFD.
The woman was lifted onto a helicopter and then flown to a hospital, Prange added. Her condition is currently unknown.
