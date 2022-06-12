Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters rescue injured woman hiking from Griffith Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters with the Los Angles Fire Department rescued a female hiker who suffered an unspecified "lower extremity" injury at Griffith Park.

The call came in at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the LAFD.

The woman was lifted onto a helicopter and then flown to a hospital, Prange added. Her condition is currently unknown. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 3:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.