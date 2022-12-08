Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into an old septic tank in Compton

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department worked tirelessly to rescue a German Shepard that was trapped inside an old septic tank 15 feet below ground. 

According to the L.A. County Fire, the incident unfolded around 3:40 p.m. in the 13700 block of Stanford Avenue in Compton. 

The crews spent nearly three hours trying to save the scared pooch and finally hoisted him out of the hole at about 6:25 p.m. 

The dog is now back in the loving arms of its owner. 

December 7, 2022

