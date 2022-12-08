Firefighters rescue dog that fell into an old septic tank in Compton

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department worked tirelessly to rescue a German Shepard that was trapped inside an old septic tank 15 feet below ground.

According to the L.A. County Fire, the incident unfolded around 3:40 p.m. in the 13700 block of Stanford Avenue in Compton.

Los Angeles County Fire Department

The crews spent nearly three hours trying to save the scared pooch and finally hoisted him out of the hole at about 6:25 p.m.

The dog is now back in the loving arms of its owner.