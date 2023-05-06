Watch CBS News
Firefighters quickly handle house fire in Echo Park

Firefighters quickly handled a fire at a single-story home in Echo Park on Friday. 

It took Los Angeles Fire Department crews just 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, using what a department spokesperson called a "transitional attack" which means that crews applied water to the outside of the building to provide a "break of the fire triangle" in order to cool the environment and return to an offensive attack. 

They said that the building is not occupied and no other surrounding structures were damaged. 

The blaze was first reported at 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Court Street.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported. 

