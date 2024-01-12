Firefighters quickly handle fire underneath 91 Freeway in Long Beach

A large fire underneath the 91 Freeway near the 710 Freeway transition in Long Beach was quickly contained by firefighters Friday night.

The incident was first reported at around 10 p.m., when California Highway Patrol officers reported that some debris under the busy road was on fire.

It was unclear what sparked the blaze, which could be seen underneath the road as several cars drove overhead on the freeway with SkyCal overhead. Firefighters appeared to be gaining the upper-hand on the blaze, dousing the burning area with water and quickly dispersing the flames.

California Highway Patrol planned to issued a SigAlert for the section of the freeway due to the flames and billowing smoke that could be seen underneath the overpass, but it was unclear how the response from firefighters affected that decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.