Firefighters quickly extinguish brushfire in Highland Park

Firefighters quickly extinguished a brushfire burning in Highland Park Monday afternoon. 

The blaze was first reported at around 5 p.m. in the area near South Avenue 60. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, more than 50 firefighters with their department and South Pasadena Fire Department combined to contain the blaze before it reached more than two-and-a-half acres, using both a ground and air attack. 

It took just over an hour to extinguish the fire. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, though the fire was near a mobile home park in the area. 

Firefighters were working to determine a cause. 

August 29, 2022

