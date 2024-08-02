Watch CBS News
Firefighters quickly control brush fire sparked by lithium ion battery charger in Castaic

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters were able to quickly halt a brush fire that they believe was sparked by a lithium ion battery in Castaic on Friday. 

The blaze was first reported at a junk yard located near Tapia Canyon Road and Charlie Canyon Road at around 1 p.m., according to a post on X from Angeles National Forest crews, who were assisting Los Angeles County Fire Department with the battle. 

They were first sent to the area after learning of the fire, which had already scorched an acre of vegetation and three trailers at the yard. They initially said that the fire had the potential to burn up to 50 acres within the hour.

However, by the time they gained the upper hand, the blaze had spread to burn about three acres. 

Firefighters say that despite reports that the fire may have caused from lightning strikes happening in the area, it actually appeared to have started with a lithium ion battery charger that sparked. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

