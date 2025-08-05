Watch CBS News
Firefighters halt progress of Keith Fire burning near Temecula

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Keith Fire burns dangerously close to homes in French Valley
Riverside County firefighters made quick work of a brush fire burning in the French Valley area north of Temecula on Tuesday. 

The fire, which was dubbed the Keith Fire, was first reported at around 1:20 p.m. near Clinton Keith Road and Trois Valley Street, just north of the French Valley Airport, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

Engine crews from both Cal Fire and the Murrieta Fire & Rescue were sent to the area to battle the flames, which were said to be moving quickly through vegetation at the bottom of a hill and close to some homes.

Two Cal Fire water-dropping aircraft were also dispatched to battle the blaze, which helped crews halt the forward progress by 2 p.m. 

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. 

Firefighters expected the blaze to be fully contained by 4 p.m. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

