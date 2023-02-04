Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. 

The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. 

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. 

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 7:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.