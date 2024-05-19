Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned, 2-story hotel in Hollywood

Firefighters Sunday knocked down a structure fire that damaged an abandoned two-story hotel in Hollywood.

The fire erupted just before 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Schrader Boulevard, prompting dozens of firefighters to respond.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it took crews 98 minutes to fully extinguish the heavy fire that was in the basement, ground floor, and attic of the structure.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

No injuries were reported.