Firefighters evacuate building for 'unknown noxious substance' in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters with the Riverside County Fire Department evacuated a building Friday in the 2200 block of Via Cerro, just east of Market Street, in Jurupa Valley.

An unknown noxious substance has caused exposure risks, firefighters said. A hazardous materials unit has been summoned to the location, as well as two ambulances, according to officials at the scene.

The incident was first reported around 11 a.m. The agency said that a half dozen engine crews and two ambulances were sent to the location.

Two crew members reportedly suffered from exposure, but it was unclear whether they required medical treatment.

As of 11:30 a.m., the hazmat unit was preparing to investigate further and initiate a possible cleanup at the site.

No street closures were in effect around the location.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)