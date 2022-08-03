Firefighters engage fire at home in Hawthorne

Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a home in Hawthorne Wednesday morning.

CBSLA

The fire was first reported at around 9:30 a.m. on W. 136th Street, where firefighters arrived to find huge flames and billowing plumes of smoke escaping from the roof of the home.

As a result, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initiated a defensive attack on the flames from outside of the home due to the threat posed by the structural integrity of the structure.

More than 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames.

Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of cluttered contents on the property, including furniture, car tires and much more.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as well as if a meth lab was in operation at the location.

**UPDATE**

Units are still on scene of the #RamonaIC extinguishing hot spots inside the home. Fire fighting operation are hampered by the conditions of the property.

Currently no injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. pic.twitter.com/mUEg8dDIYa — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 3, 2022

As a result, LACoFD had a Hazardous Materials team report to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.