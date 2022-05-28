Firefighters engage brushfire in Thousand Oaks
Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday.
Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre.
VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of speed.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
