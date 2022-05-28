Watch CBS News
Firefighters engage brushfire in Thousand Oaks

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday.

Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre. 

VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of speed. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

May 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

