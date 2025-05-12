Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle vegetation fire at Chino Hills State Park

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters battling vegetation fire at Chino Hills State Park
Firefighters battling vegetation fire at Chino Hills State Park 01:28

Firefighters battled a vegetation fire at Chino Hills State Park on Monday. 

It was first reported a little before 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sapphire Road in Chino Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

Crews said that the fire had burned about two acres by 4 p.m., but that there was a potential to spread to up to 25 acres due to strong winds blowing in the area. They say that gusts currently tracked at 14 mph in a southwesterly direction, but that some strong gusts were reaching 21 mph. 

Sapphire Road was closed as they continued their battle against the flames.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.