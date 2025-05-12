Firefighters battle vegetation fire at Chino Hills State Park

Firefighters battled a vegetation fire at Chino Hills State Park on Monday.

It was first reported a little before 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sapphire Road in Chino Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews said that the fire had burned about two acres by 4 p.m., but that there was a potential to spread to up to 25 acres due to strong winds blowing in the area. They say that gusts currently tracked at 14 mph in a southwesterly direction, but that some strong gusts were reaching 21 mph.

Sapphire Road was closed as they continued their battle against the flames.