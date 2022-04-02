Firefighters battle parking garage fire in Santa Monica

Watch CBS News

Santa Monica Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire located inside of a parking garage Friday evening. 

Crews on scene extinguished several vehicles that were on fire inside of the garage, located on 4th Street and Broadway in Santa Monica. 

As a result, crews closed the portion of 4th street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue as they continued to battle the blaze. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

