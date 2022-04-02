Firefighters battle parking garage fire in Santa Monica
Santa Monica Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire located inside of a parking garage Friday evening.
Crews on scene extinguished several vehicles that were on fire inside of the garage, located on 4th Street and Broadway in Santa Monica.
As a result, crews closed the portion of 4th street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue as they continued to battle the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
