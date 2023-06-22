Firefighters battle greater alarm fire in downtown LA; flames spread to multiple building

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that spread to multiple buildings in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene of the blaze, located at a commercial building in the 700 block of S. San Pedro Street, just after 3:10 p.m.

"A large outside rubbish fire spread to several businesses in a row of commercial buildings, which had occupied residential units across the second floor," said a statement from LAFD Public Information Officer Nicholas Prange.

Heavy damage could be seen to the roof of one building, with plumes of smoke escaping from where the structure had been engulfed in flames.

Nearly 150 firefighters were called to the scene to assist with the attack.

There are no reports of injuries and investigators are working to determine a cause.

This is the second large fire to happen in the same vicinity in recent weeks, after multiple textile warehouses erupted in flames on June 15.