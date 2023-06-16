Firefighters extinguish massive fire at commercial building in downtown LA

More than 100 firefighters battling greater alarm fire at commercial building in downtown LA

More than 100 firefighters battling greater alarm fire at commercial building in downtown LA

More than 100 firefighters battling greater alarm fire at commercial building in downtown LA

Firefighters extinguished a massive fire that engulfed multiple units of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was first reported a little before 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 9th Street near San Pedro Street.

More than 115 firefighters were called to the scene to to battle the blaze, which was showing through the roof of the one-story building.

The fire was finally extinguished at around 11:30 p.m. though crews remained on scene to survey the damage.

LAFD says that at least three of the units of the commercial building were involved in the fire. The business are believed to be textile and fabric warehouses.

No injuries have been reported.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known.