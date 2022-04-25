Firefighters battle brush fire in Beverly Crest

Firefighters managed to safely knock down a brush fire in Beverly Crest that began after trees knocked down some power lines.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were forced to pivot from their original plan of attack due to the downed and active power lines limiting their access.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire to just 1/4 of an acre. The fire was put out after 48 minutes.

As of 4:52 p.m., there had been no evacuations ordered and no residencies are threatened.

The major concern for firefighters was maintaining the fire from spreading to nearby houses and eucalyptus trees.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the 9505 block of West Hidden Valley avenue.

Crew members remained at the burn area to conduct mop operations and make sure there were no hot spots remained.