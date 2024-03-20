Firefighters battle blaze at home in Winnetka

Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a one-story home in Winnetka on Wednesday.

They were called to the home, located in the 20000 block of W. Londelius Street at around 6 p.m. after learning of the blaze, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire showing from the garage of the home, prompting them to attack the flames and stop them from entering the living area.

"Firefighters discovered the garage fire spread into the attic, and put fire attack on pause to perform salvage operations inside," LAFD's statement said.

Salvage operations include gathering valuables and belongings for the residents, as well as trying to cover other valuables that are not easily transported.

They then opened the roof of the home to access the burning attic.

It took more than 30 firefighters just under half an hour to contain the fire.

One woman was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and was found to be in good condition. She denied transport to the hospital, firefighters said.

"The occupants will be displaced and Red Cross is responding to help them during this transition period," LAFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.