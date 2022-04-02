Firefighters battle blaze at commercial structure in El Monte

Los Angeles County firefighters in El Monte are battling a fire at a one-story commercial building in the 4600 block of Arden Drive.

**UPDATE**#ArdenIC is now a 3rd Alarm commercial fire. Crews are in defensive mode. pic.twitter.com/D2GAVt2A2s — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2022

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was upgraded around 11:47 a.m. by firefighters from a second-alarm to a third- alarm fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Crews are in defensive mode.

It is unknown if there are any injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.