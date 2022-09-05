Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Boyle Heights

Firefighters battled a blaze at a structure in Boyle Heights Monday, as a heat wave scorched Los Angeles.

The fire was reported around 2:12 p.m. on E. 11th Street in Boyle Heights, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By 2:30 p.m. firefighters reported the fire was through the roof of the large one-story commercial building. Additional task forces were requested.

All firefighters were operating in defensive mode and fighting the fire from the exterior.

More than 180 firefighters battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.