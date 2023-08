A brush fire is buring among dry vegetation and between giant rocks in Agua Dulce, close to some homes.

Around 1:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said one acre burned, with one home threatened in the 32000 block of Avenida Donari.

LAFD ground and air crews are responding as there is potential for the blaze to grow.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters work to put out a one-acre brush fire threatening a home. KCAL News