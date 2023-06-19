Firefighter suffers minor burns battling house fire in Irvine
An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter suffered minor burn injuries while battling a fire in Irvine early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Alexandria, near Alton Parkway at around 5 a.m., according to OCFA. They had extinguished the place just over 45 minutes later.
The firefighter was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained while battling the fire, which damaged both floors of the home, as well as the attic.
There were no other injuries reported and investigators were working to determine what cause the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.