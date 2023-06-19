Firefighter suffers minor burns battling house fire in Irvine

An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter suffered minor burn injuries while battling a fire in Irvine early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Alexandria, near Alton Parkway at around 5 a.m., according to OCFA. They had extinguished the place just over 45 minutes later.

With 911 reports of smoke from a second story window of a home on Alexandria in @City_of_Irvine at 5:00 a.m., FF’s knew the time of day & cars in the driveway could mean people were possibly in the home. They forced entry, quickly searched, & confirmed nobody was inside while >> pic.twitter.com/tNItZK51pR — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) June 18, 2023

The firefighter was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained while battling the fire, which damaged both floors of the home, as well as the attic.

There were no other injuries reported and investigators were working to determine what cause the fire.