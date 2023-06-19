Watch CBS News
Firefighter suffers minor burns battling house fire in Irvine

By KCAL-News Staff

An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter suffered minor burn injuries while battling a fire in Irvine early Sunday morning. 

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Alexandria, near Alton Parkway at around 5 a.m., according to OCFA. They had extinguished the place just over 45 minutes later. 

The firefighter was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained while battling the fire, which damaged both floors of the home, as well as the attic. 

There were no other injuries reported and investigators were working to determine what cause the fire. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 6:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

