Fire station under construction in Long Beach collapses, injuring four workers
Four people were injured when a fire station under construction in Long Beach collapsed on Friday afternoon.
The building in question is a future Long Beach Fire Department Station near Pier D along the Gerald Desmond Bridge.
The collapse occurred at around 2:15 p.m., trapping one person.
That individual was extricated by emergency crews dispatched to the construction site, and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Three other people also suffered injuries, though they were treated at the scene.
An incident report from LBFD disclosed that the incident was caused by a partial steel frame collapse.
