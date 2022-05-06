Fire station under construction in Long Beach collapses, injuring four workers

Four people injured after a construction collapse in Long Beach

Four people were injured when a fire station under construction in Long Beach collapsed on Friday afternoon.

CBSLA

The building in question is a future Long Beach Fire Department Station near Pier D along the Gerald Desmond Bridge.

The collapse occurred at around 2:15 p.m., trapping one person.

That individual was extricated by emergency crews dispatched to the construction site, and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Three other people also suffered injuries, though they were treated at the scene.

An incident report from LBFD disclosed that the incident was caused by a partial steel frame collapse.