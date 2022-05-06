Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire station under construction in Long Beach collapses, injuring four workers

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Four people injured after a construction collapse in Long Beach
Four people injured after a construction collapse in Long Beach 01:02

Four people were injured when a fire station under construction in Long Beach collapsed on Friday afternoon. 

screen-shot-2022-05-06-at-3-34-17-pm.png
CBSLA

The building in question is a future Long Beach Fire Department Station near Pier D along the Gerald Desmond Bridge. 

The collapse occurred at around 2:15 p.m., trapping one person. 

That individual was extricated by emergency crews dispatched to the construction site, and rushed to a nearby hospital. 

Three other people also suffered injuries, though they were treated at the scene. 

An incident report from LBFD disclosed that the incident was caused by a partial steel frame collapse. 

First published on May 6, 2022 / 3:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.