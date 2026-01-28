Crews battle flames and thick smoke at South El Monte recycling plant fire
Thick black smoke billows from a South El Monte recycling plant as Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are attempting to control the flames consuming the large building complex.
Aerial footage shows barrels and bins stacked around the complex in the 2200 block of N. Tyler Avenue as multiple fire hoses stream water onto the blaze.
Google Maps lists the business as P&T Metals recycling center.
This is a developing story