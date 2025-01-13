Auto Fire in Ventura County burns near Oxnard as extreme Santa Ana winds return to Southern California

Firefighters are battling a 10-acre brush fire currently burning in Ventura County.

It was first reported at around 7:45 p.m. in the Santa Clara River bottom near N. Ventura Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

As of 8:30, they say that the fire had engulfed around 10 acres and was being fueled by strong gusts of wind that were averaging between 20 and 30 miles per hour. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Red Flag warning for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties with another Santa Ana wind event predicted to hit the area from Monday through Wednesday.

There were approximately 75 firefighters on hand to try and contain the flames at the time, according to VCFD officials. They are working with Oxnard Fire Department and Ventura Fire Department. Two water-dropping aircraft were on scene.

It's unclear what sparked the fire. No structures are currently threatened and no evacuation orders are in place as firefighters have thus far contained the flames to the riverbed.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that there were several spot fires that appeared to continue sprouting up as embers were pushed by the winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.